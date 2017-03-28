News / Halifax

Police investigating video by Halifax councillor yelling, 'Chinese fire drill'

HALIFAX — A Halifax municipal councillor and Progressive Conservative candidate in the next Nova Scotia election is being criticized for posting a video showing him and a passenger leaping out of a car, laughing while they yell, "Chinese fire drill!"

Halifax Coun. Matt Whitman removed the short video on Sunday, a week after he posted it to his YouTube page, saying it was a "distraction."

The roughly 12-second video shows Whitman running around the car with a passenger after he screams the expression, prompting several people on Twitter to accuse him of being racist.

Whitman, who is also the Progressive Conservative candidate for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville, would not comment but said in a message that he wants to continue meeting with constituents "about the issues that matter to them."

Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard, who is a professor at Dalhousie University, told Global News the expression taps into a stereotype about Chinese people.

The RCMP say the video has been brought to their attention and they are investigating to see whether any offences have occurred.

