Halifax man charged with using fake American cash at local businesses

Police have charged a Halifax man in connection with numerous reports of counterfeit American bills being used at Halifax area businesses.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 600 block of St. Margarets Bay Road. The male occupant of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and held in police custody Tuesday night.

Jordan James Hirtle, 26, has been charged with five counts of possession of counterfeit money and five counts of using counterfeit money in relation to the following cases:

· Feb. 23- Five counterfeit $20 American bills were used in a Halifax pharmacy

· March 8- Seven counterfeit $20 American bills were received at a Dartmouth financial institution.

· March 15- Police retrieved counterfeit American bills used to pay for a purchase at Halifax gas station.

· March 16- A Fall River business reported a man had bought two prepaid credit cards by using counterfeit $20 American bills on March 13.

· March 20- A Tantallon business reported a man made a transaction using 10 counterfeit $20 American bills on March 8.