Halifax police asking for help locating missing girl with medical condition

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Halifax Regional Police say Angela Marie Hopkinson hasn’t been seen since Monday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Gottingen Street.

She is described as white, five-foot-seven, 110 pounds with medium light brown hair that is short on the left side.

She was last seen wearing an aqua coloured winter jacket, black jeans, multi-coloured shoes and a black Beatles t-shirt.

“There is no information to suggest that Angela has met with foul play, however police are concerned for her well-being,” a statement reads. “Angela has a medical condition for which she receives treatment and she has been without this treatment since she was last seen.”