Halifax police asking for help locating missing girl with medical condition
Seventeen-year-old Angela Marie Hopkinson hasn't been seen since Monday morning.
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Halifax Regional Police say Angela Marie Hopkinson hasn’t been seen since Monday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Gottingen Street.
She is described as white, five-foot-seven, 110 pounds with medium light brown hair that is short on the left side.
She was last seen wearing an aqua coloured winter jacket, black jeans, multi-coloured shoes and a black Beatles t-shirt.
“There is no information to suggest that Angela has met with foul play, however police are concerned for her well-being,” a statement reads. “Angela has a medical condition for which she receives treatment and she has been without this treatment since she was last seen.”
Police are asking Angela or anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them at 902-490-5020.