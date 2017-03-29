No foolin': Halifax winter parking ban ends April 1, but snow goes on

Come April 1, you can park on the overnight, but you still may not have a free pass.

As of March 31, Halifax Regional Municipality can no longer enforce the overnight parking ban, but it can still penalize people who are blocking efforts to clean up roads.

Municipal spokesperson Tiffany Chase is asking that once the ban is lifted people don’t impede snow-clearing efforts.

“Be reasonable and move vehicles. Parked vehicles can make it difficult for us to clear snow,” Chase said in an interview on Wednesday. “Some roads are too narrow for our equipment to clear.”

With questions being raised about parking bans after storms with less than 10 centimetres of snow, Chase had a simple answer.

“We have the regulations in law to be able to do it,” she said.

Chase said the city has issued 23 parking bans since the ban was put in effect in Dec. 15, and 4,933 tickets have been issued. Last winter, 15 parking pans were enforced with 4,759 tickets issued and the year before that 47 bans were enforced with 12,307 tickets issued.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud warns that Maritimers may not want to put their shovels away just yet.

He says there is another storm approaching south of Nova Scotia for Sunday, although it is not expected to impact the Maritimes.

Robichaud said that means there is a possibility of more snowy weather in April.