Nova Scotia education minister says extending school year for lost days not necessary

The province’s education minister is weighing in on the school closure debate and says extending the school year is only ever considered “in extreme circumstances.”

When asked about possibly extending the school year given there’s been 9.5 days lost due to storms in HRM, Karen Casey told Metro by email the school year hadn’t been extended since five extra days were first added to the year in the 1970s.

Casey said while she understands the frustration of the parents and students, extending the school year isn’t the right choice.

“The final decision with respect to inclement weather rests with the Boards. There are many strategies that school boards and schools can employ to make up for lost time,” Casey said.

Paul Bennett, the director of Schoolhouse Consulting in Halifax, told Metro this week that “this is the most disruptive year in the history of Nova Scotia education,’ given the days lost to storms, and the labour disruptions.

Casey said student safety is the top priority for school boards when deciding whether to close or not.