Parking ban in effect again for Halifax as snow and ice pellet mix continues
Spring is here but winter didn’t get the memo, unfortunately.
With another 7 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets expected to fall in Halifax into Wednesday evening, the overnight winter parking ban is once again in effect.
In a media release Wednesday morning, the municipality said the mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow has created slick conditions on streets and sidewalks.
The parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday to allow municipal crews to clear snow from streets and sidewalks.
The overnight winter parking ban is in effect from now until Mar. 31, 2017. It's possible to sign up for automated notifications at www.halifax.ca/snow/parkingban/notifications.php, by calling 311 or via email, contact@halifax.ca.