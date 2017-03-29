Parking ban in effect again for Halifax as snow and ice pellet mix continues

With another 7 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets expected to fall in Halifax into Wednesday evening, the overnight winter parking ban is once again in effect.

In a media release Wednesday morning, the municipality said the mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow has created slick conditions on streets and sidewalks.

The parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday to allow municipal crews to clear snow from streets and sidewalks.