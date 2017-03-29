P.E.I. residents lingering in overcrowded Halifax hospitals, union report says

HALIFAX — A union report that says Prince Edward Island patients are adding to a bed shortage at Halifax hospitals has raised concerns from the Island's Tory Opposition, who say it shows P.E.I. patients often can't get the care they need at home.

The report released Monday by the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union provided anecdotes of patients being treated in hallways and staff performing CPR in the elevators of the Halifax Infirmary because the emergency department is overcrowded.

It quotes staff who say patients from P.E.I. are contributing to a bed shortage because they are staying at the Infirmary, Atlantic Canada's largest hospital, due to a lack of available hospital beds or homecare in their home communities.

James Aylward, the Tory health critic in P.E.I., said today the report is further evidence his province needs to open nursing home beds and to move more quickly on homecare programs.

However, the director of health services at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, which includes the Infirmary, says 92 of the 159 Island patients who used the tertiary care facilities between last April and February were transferred home the same day doctors deemed them well enough to leave.