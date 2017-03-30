Lotto luck: Dartmouth woman nabs $100,000 after opening her mail

Dartmouth resident Diane Jordan could've missed out on $100,000.

Jordan was the winner of the March 16 $100,000 2Chance promotions draw, but Atlantic Lottery officials had trouble tracking her down.

Her phone was disconnected, emails went unanswered, and they couldn’t find her via social media.

In a media release, Atlantic Lottery officials said they finally sent a registered letter, which was successfully delivered to Jordan’s Dartmouth home.

When Jordan read it, she thought she had a chance to win the $100,000. The letter urged her to call Atlantic Lottery’s Customer Care Centre. She placed the call.

“The lady said ‘Congratulations, I’m glad we found you.’ She asked me to come to office to fill out the paperwork to get my prize,” Jordan recalled. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet though.”

Jordan works two jobs, both as a cleaner and a caregiver.

“I’m close to retiring and this may make retirement come earlier but I haven’t really decided yet,” she said.

2Chance is a player loyalty program that allows players to submit non-winning and winning Scratch tickets into several draws for prizes. The program has been available for seven years.

During this round, the program awarded 96 prizes worth $300,000 in total. Over a four-month period, prizes ranged from cash to gift cards, and travel to trucks.