Cheer on the Herd, sip on some tea or dance to big band: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Sunday afternoon big band dance: Lazing on a Sunday afternoon? Well get up and dance, because Andy Duinker and his big band are hosting a dance for all ages at the McInnes Room at Dalhousie. They’ll be playing many styles of music including, swing, rock & roll, waltz and maybe even a polka. It goes from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 online at andyduinker.com or $30 at the door.

Halifax Tea Festival: Prepare to get steeped Saturday morning as the third annual Halifax Tea Festival kicks off. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Halifax Forum. You can sample different teas and learn something new from workshops and lectures. Tickets are $10 for adults at the door, $3 for ages 5-12 (door-only) and children under five are free. Tickets can also be bought online for $8 at halifaxteafestival.weebly.com/store/c1/Featured_Products.html.

Great Lake Swimmers: Come down to the Seahorse Tavern Saturday night to get your folk rock on with the Great Lake Swimmers and Megan Bonnell. This stop is part of their 2017 Floating Through the Forest tour, and the band will be playing a selection of songs from their entire career including their newest album, Forest of Arms. The show is a 19-plus event and admission is $25, tickets are avilable online at tickethalifax.com/events/40491687/great-lake-swimmers-saturday-april-1st.

Human Rights Education Show: Come watch the youth cast of project ARC preform their multi-award winning human rights education show. The show will be raising funds for Doctors Without Borders, Hope for Wildlife and Out of The Cold Shelter. Project ARC uses music, dance and theatrics to teach people about human rights. The show takes place Sunday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Woodlawn United Church. Admission is pay what you can pay.