Halifax police investigating two arsons in Dartmouth at same building

Police say two separate fires at Alderney Manor this month may be connected.

Halifax Regional Police said in a media release Thursday that they responded to a fire on Tuesday afternoon at 1 Alderney Dr. that couldn’t be put out by those living inside.

Halifax Fire and Emergency were also called, and investigators are now ruling it as a suspicious fire.

Police are also linking that small blaze to a fire at the same location on March 18 at about 5:30 p.m., when an item was set on fire causing the sprinklers to go off.