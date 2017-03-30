Halifax police investigating two arsons in Dartmouth at same building
Two incidents happened about a week apart at Alderney Manor.
Police say two separate fires at Alderney Manor this month may be connected.
Halifax Regional Police said in a media release Thursday that they responded to a fire on Tuesday afternoon at 1 Alderney Dr. that couldn’t be put out by those living inside.
Halifax Fire and Emergency were also called, and investigators are now ruling it as a suspicious fire.
Police are also linking that small blaze to a fire at the same location on March 18 at about 5:30 p.m., when an item was set on fire causing the sprinklers to go off.
No one was injured in either incident.