News / Halifax

Halifax police investigating two arsons in Dartmouth at same building

Two incidents happened about a week apart at Alderney Manor.

Halifax Regional Police.

Metro file photo

Halifax Regional Police.

Police say two separate fires at Alderney Manor this month may be connected.

Halifax Regional Police said in a media release Thursday that they responded to a fire on Tuesday afternoon at 1 Alderney Dr. that couldn’t be put out by those living inside.

Halifax Fire and Emergency were also called, and investigators are now ruling it as a suspicious fire.

Police are also linking that small blaze to a fire at the same location on March 18 at about 5:30 p.m., when an item was set on fire causing the sprinklers to go off.

No one was injured in either incident.  

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular