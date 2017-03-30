Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor

The Liberal government could be in for a bit of a rough ride once an election is called.

Mount Saint Vincent University political science professor Jeffrey MacLeod believes there is “lingering damage” to the party. In an interview Thursday he said there’s no clear narrative for what will happen, something he wouldn’t have said a year ago.

"There's a vulnerability there that wasn't previously there," he said.

MacLeod believes the issues Premier Stephen McNeil has had with teachers and regarding healthcare will have a lasting impact on his party. Although he didn’t want to make any predictions, MacLeod said it was clear the party’s popularity has deteriorated.

In regards to election speculation, MacLeod said like everyone else, he’s in the dark about when MacNeil will call an election.

On Wednesday, political science professor Tom Urbaniak from Cape Breton University told Metro a spring provincial election was a “very real scenario.”

Urbaniak believes if there is a spring election, it would likely be called within a few days of the budget being presented.

Metro reported on Wednesday that so far this month the government had announced more than $16 million in funding for projects and grants across the province. Two more announcements on Thursday brings that total to more than $29 million.

In February, the province doled out around $750,000 in funding.

MacLeod said this wouldn't be the first time a government's spending went up when an election was looming.

"Projects tend to get funded this time of year. It's a different dynamic," he said.

MacLeod believes people who follow politics are used to the “March Madness” that usually happens at the end of a fiscal year.

Although he describes the evidence as "certainly mixed,” he doesn't think the spending announcements will transfer into votes.

"There's not really evidence that it will tip an election," he said.

Latest spending:

As of Wednesday afternoon, the provincial government had announced $16 million in funding. On Thursday, that total was bumped up to more than $29 million with these projects:

• $13 million was committed to the Action Plan for an Aging Population

• $150,000 investment was made to the former Cherry Brook Community Hall

There are also several funding announcements planned for Friday.