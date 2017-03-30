Nova Scotia sex offender accused of showing his penis to four-year-old

A 50-year-old Cape Breton man, with prior convictions for sex offences, is now facing new sex offences after an incident Wednesday in Sydney involving a young child.

Trevor Patrick Brewer, 50, of Tarbot was remanded to jail Thursday from the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

A provincial court judge, prosecutor, on-duty defence counsel, a court reporter and sheriff deputies were present for the remand at the hospital. Brewer is now scheduled to have a bail hearing Monday.

Brewer’s reason for being at the hospital was not immediately known.

He is charged with committing an indecent act, exposing his penis, and with invitation to sexual touching involving a person under the age of 16.

The incident is alleged to have occurred Wednesday at a Sydney retail outlet and involves a four-year-old child.

In November, 2016, Brewer was given a seven-day sentence after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender as ordered by a Superior Court of Ontario justice in 2011.

At the time of the sentencing in Sydney, Brewer was currently serving an unrelated sentence in a federal prison.