Police looking for suspects after Halifax-area home invasion and assault with crowbar

Police are looking for four suspects following a violent home invasion in Lake Echo that involved handguns and a crowbar.

In a media release, RCMP in Halifax said they responded to a report around 11 p.m. Wednesday, after four masked suspects forced their way into a home while a man and woman were home.

Police say the suspects, carrying handguns and a crowbar, stole money and other items from the home before fleeing the scene. They say they assaulted a 55-year-old man with the crowbar, who was later taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 54-year-old woman was not injured in the invasion.

The four suspects were last seen leaving the area in a light-coloured, newer model Dodge Ram truck, and have not been located since.

The first suspect is described as an approximately 6’3” tall black man, around 30 years old with chubby cheeks. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark pullover hoodie with white lettering on the front, and a beige Halloween-style mask with red blood-like lines down the front and sides of the mask.

The second suspect is described as an approximately 5’7” tall black man, around 30 years old with a medium-thin build and was seen wearing baggy blue jeans, a zipped up two-tone beige hoodie with a black ball cap and a dark-coloured handkerchief mask.

The third suspect is described as an approximately 5’6” tall black man in his mid-20s with a small build. He was seen wearing dark-coloured loose sweat pants and sneakers.

The fourth suspect is described as an approximately 5’10” tall black man, around 30 years old. There is no clothing description available.