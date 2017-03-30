Police looking for three men they say tried to lure teenage girl into their car in Dartmouth

Police are looking for three men who they say tried to entice a young girl to get into their car in Dartmouth this week.

Halifax Regional Police say they got a call on Wednesday about an incident on Highfield Park Drive near Victoria Road at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say a blue Mazda hatchback with a temporary permit slowed down next to a 15-year-old girl, and two passengers got out and “tried to talk with her and asked her to come with them.”

The girl yelled at the men to get away, and then an older man heard her yelling and came over to help her. The men drove away in an unknown direction.

Police describe the driver of the vehicle as a black man in his 40s with “three small tattoos, either tear drops or stars, under his right eye,” and the two passengers are described as black men in their 20s.