Driver handed two tickets after man struck in Halifax crosswalk by truck with plow
Police say the incident happened in the Halifax area and the victim wasn't seriously hurt.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man was injured after being struck by a truck with a plow attached to it.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened near the intersection of Rufus Avenue and Dutch Village Road on Wednesday evening.
In a media release, police said officers arrived around 9 p.m. to find a 61-year-old man who had been struck while walking on a crosswalk at Dutch Village Road.
The man was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, was given two summary offence tickets: one for making an improper left turn at an intersection and a second for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.