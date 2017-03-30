Driver handed two tickets after man struck in Halifax crosswalk by truck with plow

A man was injured after being struck by a truck with a plow attached to it.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened near the intersection of Rufus Avenue and Dutch Village Road on Wednesday evening.

In a media release, police said officers arrived around 9 p.m. to find a 61-year-old man who had been struck while walking on a crosswalk at Dutch Village Road.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.