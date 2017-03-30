Streetscape project to make Argyle Street 'unlike any other' in Halifax

Construction to turn Argyle Street into an “urban plaza” could start as early as this spring according to the city as more details of the plans were announced Thursday.

Hanita Koblents, principal street planner for Halifax Regional Municipality, said the streetscape project will make the street “unlike any other street in the city.”

“We’ve had this vision for years to do this. Really to support the entertainment industry,” she said.

Work on the project started in July 2015 when Halifax regional council recommended staff to advance a design and business case. Construction drawings were finalized and the tender for the detailed design of the project, to be done in one phase, went out this week.

The design includes no curbs, making seasonal work easier for business, said Koblents.

“In the best, businesses had to build temporary sidewalks around their patios,” said Koblents. “Without the curb that is no longer an issue.”

The plans reduce the amount of parking on Argyle Street.

“Parking spots are being reduced because the street is being designed for pedestrians,” said Koblents. “But it will still have accessible parking.”

The project is also going to include sidewalk upgrades to Prince and Carmichael Streets and attempts to make Argyle more green, said Koblents.

“We’re going to put in underground boxes to grow trees, which is hard in an urban environment.”

Traditional catch basins will be replaced with trenches to allow the water to drain without curbs.

Grafton Street, which is also part of the streetscape project, will remain open to two-way traffic with improvements to curbs and patios.

If needed, a renewal of the water main on Argyle Street could add eight weeks to the projected 14-week plan.