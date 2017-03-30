Telephone scammers pretending to be from Immigration Canada, Halifax police, demanding money

Halifax residents are being warned of a recent telephone scam after a man lost thousands of dollars.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said officers received a report on Tuesday around 7:47 p.m that a 23-year-old man had gotten a phone call from someone claiming to be with Immigration Canada.

The caller told the man a complaint had been filed against him, which would require legal representation worth hundreds of dollars. The victim was then asked to forward money through a money transfer.

A follow-up call from a 'police officer' advised the man to send money or he would be arrested. The number on the call display was a general inquiries number from Halifax Regional Police, which is believed to be generated from a computer.

The victim followed through with the requests, believing them to be legitimate, and was defrauded thousands of dollars.

Police have seen an increase in fraudulent activity such as this, where the caller portrays themselves as members of different agencies and uses threats to demand money.