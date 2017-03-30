Two Halifax homicides added to major unsolved crimes reward program

Two cold homicide cases have been added to the province’s unsolved crimes reward program.

Halifax Regional Police are looking for information about the homicides of Jaumar Carvery and Angela Hall, and the Nova Scotia justice department will pay $150,000 to anyone who shares information leading to an arrest and conviction in either case.

Carvery was shot to death near Olympic Court and Sunrise Walk in Halifax on May 3, 2008.

Hall was injured on Primose Street in Dartmouth on April 29, 2011 and died in hospital.

Police say both investigations are still active, and they believe there are people who have information about them.

Anyone who does come forward with information has to give their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.