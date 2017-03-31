Nova Scotia boy who bragged to police about stealing up to 50 cars gets jail time

A 17-year-old Sydney boy with a penchant for stealing cars has been sentenced to serve 133 days in custody followed by probation.

The boy, who boasted to police that he had stolen between 40 and 50 cars during his life so far, was sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of breaching court orders and a single count of taking a vehicle without consent (joy riding). The offences occurred in Sydney between November 2016 and January 2017.

The boy has 35 prior convictions for offences including breach, theft, possession of stolen property and joy riding. He has been involved in the theft of five vehicles, two of which were subsequently written off.

Sentencing was previously delayed after the judge adjourned the case ordering the youth undergo a psychological assessment.

During his most recent car caper, he stole a vehicle in January while he was on probation, wearing an electronic ankle bracelet that monitored his movements, and admitted to being “pickled and high on pills.”

The assessment indicated the youth does have attention deficit disorder and is now receiving increased levels of medication that is contributing to making him more stable in terms of behaviour and judgment.