Police in Nova Scotia warn of danger of replica handguns after arrest in Wal-Mart

Police in Nova Scotia are remdinding people about the dangers of replica weapons after a man was arrested at a Wal-Mart this week with two replica handguns.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they got a 911 call about a man with guns and knives in the Wal-Mart in Cookville, near Bridgewater, at 11:30 Thursday morning.

Officers went to the store and arrested an 18-year-old man, and found two replica handguns and two knives.

In the release, Sgt. Mark MacPherson says incidents like this one are troubling because the replica guns look so realistic, “and our officers are required to make decisions when responding in fractions of a second.”

"In instances like this, we have to treat them as real weapons,” he said.