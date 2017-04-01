Laugh Out Violence: Creating community through comedy for North Preston youth

Colter Simmonds believes laughter heals and is hoping a Laugh Out Violence fundraiser later this week will help bring communities together.

“With everything that has gone on in our city over the last year or so, I wanted to create something that would get people from all over the HRM to come out and enjoy themselves and have fun,” Simmonds said.

“And at the same time we wanted to create awareness that we do have an issue that we need to address, but that shouldn’t take away from us enjoying ourselves and our lives.”

Simmonds runs the North Preston-based ‘We Will Win Youth Association’ dedicated to supporting the community’s youth socially, academically and physically. The program has experienced significant growth in recent years, with participating youth travelling the world to prestigious tournaments and events.

Many have gone on to score basketball scholarships and become community leaders.

Simmonds partnered with Quentrel Provo, founder of Stop the Violence Spread the Love, to organize the two-night event in support of the youth association. Featured comedians are Jay Martin, Mark Walker and Cedric Newman.

Friday night’s show at the North Preston Community Centre also serves as the association’s season-kick off. It is open to all ages and includes a sit down meal, comedy show, and several live musical performances.

Saturday evening’s Laugh Out Violence show is for those 19 and older and is being held at Dartmouth’s Ecole du Carrefour.

“It’s going to be really funny. It’s going to be a really good time and they’re going to have musical entertainment as well…with a lot of good artists,” Simmonds said.

“They all believe our community needs healing and through our youth is where we need to focus, to support them and show them another way.”