Man dies after crash on Highway 104 in Nova Scotia

The RCMP say the accident near the Canso Causeway closed the highway for several hours.

Pictured is the line of cars, on the mainland side of the Canso Causeway. The section of Highway 104 between Aulds Cove and Cape Breton was closed due to a serious accident near the scale house on the mainland side. The Canso Causeway reopened to one lane of traffic as of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A Port Hawkesbury man was killed in a fatal accident on Highway 104 on Saturday.

RCMP confirm the accident happened at 3:34 p.m. near the scale house in Aulds Cove.

The RCMP did not release the age of the man or details of the accident.

The section of Highway 104 between Aulds Cove and Cape Breton was closed in both directions from the Big Stop in Aulds Cove to the roundabout in Port Hastings, causing the closure of the Canso Causeway, the island’s only link to mainland Nova Scotia, for several hours.

Port Hastings and Aulds Cove fire halls were open as comfort centres to those who were waiting for the Canso Causeway to reopen.

The section of highway and the Canso Causeway was reopened to one lane of traffic at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with traffic being escorted across. The RCMP could not confirm when traffic would be moving in both directions.

