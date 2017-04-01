Man claiming to have firearm robs bank in Dartmouth
Police say the suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene with cash.
A man has been arrested after a morning bank robbery in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the TD Bank on Portland Street around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a man walked into the bank, claimed he had a gun and demanded money.
No weapon was seen, but the suspect did get away with some cash.
There were no injuries.
Shortly later, police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the area of Tulip and Beach streets.
There’s been no word on charges against the man.
Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
