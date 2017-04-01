Man claiming to have firearm robs bank in Dartmouth

A man has been arrested after a morning bank robbery in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the TD Bank on Portland Street around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man walked into the bank, claimed he had a gun and demanded money.

No weapon was seen, but the suspect did get away with some cash.

There were no injuries.

Shortly later, police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the area of Tulip and Beach streets.

There’s been no word on charges against the man.

