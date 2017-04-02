Cyclist death 'tragic reminder' more infrastructure needed: Halifax advocate

After the death of a cyclist on the Canso Causeway this weekend, biking advocates say better infrastructure is needed to keep people safe.

Kelsey Lane, executive director of the Halifax Cycling Coalition, said the province can look to places like Quebec for improved cyclist safety.

“It’s a tragic reminder that shoulders are important,” said Lane in an interview on Sunday. “There is a need to have that infrastructure in place for cyclists.”

It’s something the city should work on, said Lane.

“Bicycles are good for the city, they reduce traffic congestion, and they incorporates sustainable transportation into our lifestyles.”

Saturday afternoon, a cyclist was killed after colliding with a truck on the Canso Causeway, the only link from Cape Breton to the mainland was closed for six hours.

This death coming so close to the start of cycling season could affect potential riders, said Lane.

“People want to be riding bicycles, but they don’t feel safe,” said Lane.

However, riders shouldn’t be discouraged by this accident, said Lane.

“It’s a reminder that all transportation has risks and that you need to know the rules of the road and be visible," she said.

It is also a reminder to motor vehicle drivers.