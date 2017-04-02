Dutch traveller makes his way to the wrong Sydney

SYDNEY, N.S. — He wasn’t in Cape Breton long but the latest wayward traveller who showed up recently in Sydney, Nova Scotia, instead of Sydney, Australia, was given a heaping helping of local hospitality while he was here.

The story of Milan Schipper, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, has gone viral over the last week after he told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad the story of how he landed on cold Cape Breton Island instead of sunny Australia.

As It Happens, a national CBC radio program, also picked up the story here in Canada.

Schipper thought he was headed for a backpacking adventure down under when he mistakenly purchased a ticket to Canada instead.

“The airport authority didn’t have any contact with this man from Holland but sometimes if they are waiting here to catch their flight then we would assist if we could,” said Helen MacInnis, chief executive officer at J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

“But the airlines really do a good job of looking out for their passengers.”

The Dutch man told media in several interviews his mistake was made when he selected the cheaper of several flight options, not realizing that flight would take him to the wrong Sydney.

He told the CBC and Algemeen Dagblad he didn’t realize his mistake until he was in Toronto.

This, surprisingly, is a mistake that has happened several times to several different people, including a recent instance involving a woman who landed in Cape Breton last December.

“She was from Afghanistan and was going to Sydney, Australia, to visit her sister and landed here,” said MacInnis.