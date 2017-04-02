Halifax Heroes: Dartmouth's SEDMHA hockey tournament organizer still going after almost three decades

For Wayne MacDonald, the SEDMHA tournament has been a family affair.

His father helped with the first tournament and his son played in the tournament. So it was an easy decision for MacDonald to step into the role of chairman when the tournament founders retired.

Now his 28th year in that role, MacDonald organizes the schedule of the tournament.

“It’s like a puzzle, fitting all the games together. It gets easy once you’ve been doing it for so long,” said MacDonald.

SEDMHA is one of the largest minor hockey tournaments in the Maritimes; this is the tournament’s 40th year with 278 teams participating on 20 rinks around the Halifax area.

Organizing all those games can be tough, but nothing usually goes wrong, said MacDonald.

“Last year we had a little hiccup, a cheerleading group had booked one of our ice surfaces,” said Macdonald in an interview Friday morning. “But that wasn’t a critical issue.”

Having a good committee to work with makes things easier, said MacDonald.

“We have a couple people who have been here since it started. You have this comradery among the committee. It’s not quite a family, but it’s something like that.”

Although there was been waves of parents causing incidents at minor hockey games, MacDonald said that hasn’t been an issue at SEDMHA.

“We’ve never had an incident. Most of the complaints we get are when the statistics on the website aren’t right,” said Macdonald.

MacDonald said a team from Victoria, B.C. was one of the most memorable to play in the tournament.

“To fundraise their trip, they sold tulips,” said MacDonald. “So, they arrived with all these tulips to sell.”

Another memorable team came all the way from Russia to play in the tournament.

“That was a big deal, the premier at the time gave them a reception. After winning the tournament they toured around the province playing exhibition games,” said MacDonald.

Along with memorable teams some big-name players have played in the tournament, said MacDonald.

“Well of course there’s Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon and we get players like Brad Richards and Cam Russell.”

MacDonald has his theory on why SEDMHA is such a popular tournament.

“It’s at the end of the year after most provincials, so it’s a good way to end the season. Our scheduling method is different from other tournaments,” said MacDonald. “We don’t do a round robin and the better teams all play in the top division, so we have different tiers of championships.”

For all the work that goes into planning tournaments, the players make it worthwhile, said Macdonald.

“On Sunday seeing kids on the ice celebrating, that’s something,” said MacDonald. “It’s nice to see the comradery between the players, the whole tournament has a festive atmosphere.”

MacDonald said he still wants to keep going.

“It’s hard to leave when there’s nobody to take your place, plus you like doing it,” said MacDonald. “It’s something you don’t want to let go of.”