'If I don’t talk about it, who’s going to?' Halifax occupational therapist shares story of mental illness

After years of anger and “spinning in circles,” a Halifax occupational therapist is speaking out about his struggle with mental illness – just a year after he tried to take his own life.

Matt Snyder spoke last week to a group of about 70 students in Dalhousie’s occupational therapy program, where he’s an instructor, and posted a video on Facebook of the hour-long talk. It’s now been viewed thousands of times, and Snyder has heard from countless people who identify with his message, and want to learn to be as open as him.

“It’s really interesting how this has opened up a conversation,” he said in an interview. “I’m really excited to continue it throughout my existence.”

Snyder talked about his depression and anxiety, built up over six years while he was in school at Acadia and Dalhousie universities. He talked about his experiences trying to seek help, and the difficulty in finding someone in the health care system to really listen.

And the 26-year-old talked candidly about the two times just last year, in January and February, that he tried to end his life.

“I was in need of some other type of pain, in the form of physical pain, so I could give myself a break from listening to the voices inside my head,” he told the class last week.

Just more than a year later, he finds it hard to believe he is where he is now.

“It came down to a point that I got really tired of being angry and spinning in circles, and I’ve been looking for a really long time to form this in a productive way,” he said.

“There’s so many people out there that are keeping it silent or keeping it away and just letting it eat at them, that I knew that I had to do something, and I think this was the best way to do it.”

Much of Snyder’s talk centred around the importance of health professionals like occupational therapists, who help patients recover from physical or mental illness, seeking help and finding coping strategies for themselves.

He’s also advocating for change in the health care system, where he believes stigma and discrimination are deeply instilled, and hurting patients’ chances of recovery.

And Snyder is advocating for more housing supports as part of his role with Caldy Grange Supported Housing, a Halifax non-profit that provides apartments for people living with severe mental illness like schizophrenia.

“It allows affordable options for them to move forward with goals and live in quality apartments that aren’t poor living conditions,” he said of the organization, which he’s worked with for the past two years.

Snyder wants services like those to be better funded, and easier to access.

“Mental illness is really tough, and if you’re left to battle with your own mind, and let your mind convince you of things that either aren’t realistic or are irrational, then you can go down a really dark road,” he said.