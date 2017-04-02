Man facing charges after lengthy standoff with police in Nova Scotia
The 63-year-old from Milford made threats and said he was going to burn the house down on Saturday afternoon
Police arrested a 63-year-old Nova Scotia man after a standoff where he threatened to burn down a house, told responders he had a gun, and made threats.
Paramedics and firefighters responded to a medical call Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at a home on Bayberry Drive in Milford, said a RCMP news release.
The man threatened to burn down the house and claimed he had a gun, so emergency responders left and called the Mounties.
RCMP from nearby areas responded, and neighbours were asked to evacuate or stay in their basements.
Crisis negotiators made contact with the 63-year-old man, and he was arrested without incident at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The home was searched and a .22 rifle was seized.
The man is in custody and is facing a number of criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing.