Man with paranoid schizophrenia found not criminally responsible for killing father in Halifax apartment
Elias Lampe stabbed his father to death and then stabbed himself in 2016.
A man formerly of Labrador was found not criminally responsible last week in the January 2016 stabbing death of his father in Halifax, N.S.
Elias Lampe, 21, was arrested January 21, 2016 following the murder of his father, Frank John Lampe, earlier that day.
The elder Lampe, 58, was found stabbed to death at the Halifax apartment they shared. When police picked up Elias, he was covered in blood at a bus stop a short distance from the apartment building.
The court heard Lampe thought he could send his father back to the past by stabbing him, and had stabbed himself as well prior to his arrest.
According to court documents, Elias Lampe had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2014 and stopped taking his prescribed medicine about a month before the stabbing. The Lampe’s had moved to Halifax about six months before the attack.
The elder Lampe worked with the Nunatsiavut Government and the Labrador Inuit Association (LIA) for over 20 years as the land claims director and economic development advisor. In June, a portrait of Frank John Lampe was presented to the Nunatsiavut Assembly and it will hang in the public gallery in tribute to him.