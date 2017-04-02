Man with paranoid schizophrenia found not criminally responsible for killing father in Halifax apartment

A man formerly of Labrador was found not criminally responsible last week in the January 2016 stabbing death of his father in Halifax, N.S.

Elias Lampe, 21, was arrested January 21, 2016 following the murder of his father, Frank John Lampe, earlier that day.

The elder Lampe, 58, was found stabbed to death at the Halifax apartment they shared. When police picked up Elias, he was covered in blood at a bus stop a short distance from the apartment building.

The court heard Lampe thought he could send his father back to the past by stabbing him, and had stabbed himself as well prior to his arrest.

According to court documents, Elias Lampe had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2014 and stopped taking his prescribed medicine about a month before the stabbing. The Lampe’s had moved to Halifax about six months before the attack.