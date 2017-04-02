Police search for missing Halifax woman
Rose Kovacs, 80, was last seen driving a 2016 Grey Toyota RAV4 on Sunday in the Bedford area
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, Rose Kovacs, 80, was last seen driving a 2016 Grey Toyota RAV4 with the Nova Scotia license plate DJC623.
Kovacs car was last seen in the Bedford area around 11 a.m. Sunday.
She is described as a white female, about 5’0”, 130 pounds with ear-length black and blonde highlighted hair.
Kovacs has several medical issues.
There is nothing to suggest that Kovacs has met with foul play, but police are concerned for her well-being. Officers are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police at 902-490-5020.