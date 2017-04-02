Police search for missing Halifax woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, Rose Kovacs, 80, was last seen driving a 2016 Grey Toyota RAV4 with the Nova Scotia license plate DJC623.

Kovacs car was last seen in the Bedford area around 11 a.m. Sunday.

She is described as a white female, about 5’0”, 130 pounds with ear-length black and blonde highlighted hair.

Kovacs has several medical issues.