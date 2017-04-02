Timo Meier hoping for a Game 7 between Halifax Mooseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in QMJHL playoffs

Timo Meier says he’s remaining ‘neutral’ in the playoff showdown between his two former QMJHL teams – the Halifax Mooseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

But the now San Jose Sharks forward does appear to be backing the Herd when it comes to Monday night’s Game 6 in Rouyn-Noranda.

“For me, I wouldn’t mind a Game 7, for sure,” Meier smiled inside the San Jose dressing room following Sunday night’s victory over the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

“Whoever wins that series I want them to go all the way,” he added, stick handling well around who he is truly pulling for.

Meier knows what it’s like to go all the way in junior. He won the President’s Cup last year with the Huskies after being dealt in a mid-season trade by Halifax.

The Mooseheads are trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven season against the heavily-favoured Huskies, with a Game 7, if necessary, going on Tuesday night.

Even if they can’t pull off the series upset, Meier says the future looks bright in Halifax.