Timo Meier hoping for a Game 7 between Halifax Mooseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in QMJHL playoffs
The now San Jose Sharks forward won't say who he's pulling for in the series, but he gives big props to this year's Herd team.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Timo Meier says he’s remaining ‘neutral’ in the playoff showdown between his two former QMJHL teams – the Halifax Mooseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.
But the now San Jose Sharks forward does appear to be backing the Herd when it comes to Monday night’s Game 6 in Rouyn-Noranda.
“For me, I wouldn’t mind a Game 7, for sure,” Meier smiled inside the San Jose dressing room following Sunday night’s victory over the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
“Whoever wins that series I want them to go all the way,” he added, stick handling well around who he is truly pulling for.
Meier knows what it’s like to go all the way in junior. He won the President’s Cup last year with the Huskies after being dealt in a mid-season trade by Halifax.
The Mooseheads are trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven season against the heavily-favoured Huskies, with a Game 7, if necessary, going on Tuesday night.
Even if they can’t pull off the series upset, Meier says the future looks bright in Halifax.
“They are going to be really exciting to watch years down the road, even next year,” he said of the Mooseheads.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'If I don’t talk about it, who’s going to?' Halifax occupational therapist shares story of mental illness
-
-
All-star rendition of Summer of '69 closes Junos, which honoured Cohen, Downie
-
Cyclist death 'tragic reminder' more infrastructure needed: Halifax advocate