Acadian federation wants Nova Scotia electoral boundaries restored or will take court action

HALIFAX — The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia says it wants the provincial government to redraw the electoral map to restore three protected ridings ahead of an election, or it will seek a court order to do so.

Federation executive director Marie-Claude Rioux says her organization believes an interim process can be launched quickly and would allow the government to drop the writ when it chooses.

Rioux says the federation ultimately wants a more formal process to decide the boundaries within the next two years.

She says it's not in the government's best interest to call an election before the ridings issue is resolved — a move she says would open a "Pandora's box" legally and constitutionally.

A Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruling released in January found a previous boundary redrawing by the former NDP government in 2012 violated the voter rights section of the Charter of Rights.