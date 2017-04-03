Boy charged after fleeing police in Dartmouth

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police following an incident on Sunday.

Police were patrolling for speeding vehicles around Windmill Road at 11:25 p.m., when they spotted an older model blue Honda Civic speeding, said Halifax police in a news release on Monday.

The officer followed the car and tried to pull him over but the driver refused to stop, continued to speed and turned off his lights.

Later, the car was found empty on Craigburn Court, and the 17-year-old driver from Waverly was caught hiding under a bush and arrested at 11:49 p.m.

The passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Dartmouth was arrested and released without charges.