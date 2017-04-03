Dartmouth woman caught driving 66 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunting

A Dartmouth woman faces a stunting charge after police say they caught her going 176 km/h in a 110 zone over the weekend.

A news release from RCMP says they stopped the 47-year-old driver on Highway 104 near Glenholme driving 66 km/h over the speed limit on Saturday.

The driver, who had four passengers in the vehicle, was charged with stunting, which also means were licence was immediately suspended and her vehicle was impounded.