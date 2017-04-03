Em-barking on a new pet project: Halifax puppy foster families needed

The Canadian Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is embarking on its first guide dog program and needs Halifax volunteers to foster puppies.

“None of the existing Canadian service dog schools focus exclusively on training dogs for people with sight loss,” explained Laura Kennedy, CNIB’s manager of foundation programs.

“We are in the very early stages of launching the guide dog program, but essentially we are looking for some volunteers in the Halifax area to be puppy raisers.”

The new program is initially being rolled out in Halifax, Toronto and Winnipeg. Kennedy said it will expand from there.

The basic requirements for puppy raisers include having a secure, comfortable home and an ability to take care of and socialize puppies from the time they’re about eight weeks old until they’re 12 to 15 months old.

“We are just starting in the greater Toronto area with a couple of puppies right now. They’re being placed with some puppy raisers,” Kennedy said.

“It’s our hope that we’ll have puppies in the Halifax area by the end of 2017.”

The CNIB doesn’t know how many volunteers they’ll need in Halifax, but Kennedy said they’re putting feelers out to gauge interest and to see how many people would be a good fit.

“Basically after the puppy is placed with (an approved puppy raiser) they would meet with CNIB staff on a regular basis to go over some training and obedience and that kind of thing,” she said.

“Really just as long as the person is determined and willing to put the effort in to raise a really well behaved puppy then we would work with them to make sure they have the proper training and are equipped to do that.”

The CNIB will work with golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers and crosses of the two breeds due to their record of performance as guide dogs.

Kennedy said there are about 800 Canadians with sight loss who are active guide dog users. Only one quarter of them received their dogs from Canadian schools, as most go to the U.S.