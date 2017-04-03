Timo time: Former Halifax Mooseheads star earning his way with San Jose Sharks

Timo Meier steps onto the ice at Rogers Arena in Vancouver for a hockey ritual he’s done many times before.

But long gone are the days of being a junior star where getting into the game is a foregone conclusion.

On this Sunday afternoon, a healthy Meier ends up being the odd man out for the San Jose Sharks following the pre-game warm up, and watches the team’s 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks from press row.

It’s the life this former star with the Halifax Mooseheads now leads as a 20-year-old rookie in the NHL.

Simply put, playing time isn’t given based on a track record. It’s earned.

“It’s obviously hard to play in the NHL, especially as a young guy. I’m just trying to learn and take advantage of every opportunity I get,” Meier, dressed like an NHLer in a fashionable suit, said in the Sharks dressing room, while his teammates soaked up an important victory against the Canucks.

“I have gotten in a lot of games this year so I’m happy about that.”

Following three successful years in junior, this first-round Sharks draft pick has split his first professional season between San Jose and the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

Meier has enjoyed a solid pro season. He has three goals, six points and a plus-one rating in 32 games for the Sharks, on what is mostly fourth-line duty and about 10 minutes of ice-time.

In the AHL, Meier has 12 goals and 21 points.

Meier is in the midst of his latest call-up to the Sharks, one he hopes continues through to the end of the season and playoffs.

San Jose played most of last week in Western Canada, with Meier getting into games against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, before sitting against Vancouver.

“When you have to sit out it is just motivation to get out there again and show what you can do,” said the hockey product of Herisau, Switzerland.

“The Sharks have a good team, we have a good team, and we want to go far in the playoffs.”

San Jose is built for a possible lengthy playoff run, led by star veterans Joe Thornton, Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Patrick Marleau.

Meier could also be an important component, and continues to soak up all he can with the big club.