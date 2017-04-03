Halifax Mooseheads bow out of playoffs after six-game series with Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

The Halifax Mooseheads made it a tough first-round series against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, but ultimately bowed out of the playoffs after six games.

The second-place Huskies closed out the series on home ice with a 5-2 win on Monday night.

After Rouyn-Noranda jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the Mooseheads fought back with a goal from workhorse defenceman Frédéric Aubé and a short-handed goal from rookie defenceman Jordan Lepage, the first of his career, to make it 3-2.

Swiss centre Nico Hischier had an assist to finish the playoffs with a team-best seven points.

Goalie Alex Gravel finished the night with 34 saves. The 16-year-old started all six games and finishing the series with a 0.924 save percentage and 2.92 goals against average, both better than his regular season numbers.

A young Halifax team pulled off two unlikely wins in the series and dropped two games in overtime including Friday night’s triple overtime thriller. It’s the furthest a 15th-place team has gone since the QMJHL adopted the current playoff format in 2010-11.