Nova Scotia doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to patient to stand trial

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — A Nova Scotia doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to a hospital patient will stand trial on drug-trafficking charges Monday.

Defence lawyer Stan MacDonald has said 10 days have been set aside for the trial of Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones in Bridgewater provincial court.

When charges were laid around a year ago, Bridgewater police alleged that Jones wrote the prescription for oxycodone and oxyneo pills over a one-year period.

Jones worked at the Crossroads Family Practice in the Halifax suburb of Tantallon, but the province's College of Physicians and Surgeons has said she's under an interim suspension.

The College has said the matter was reported to police last August after a pharmacist reported unusual activity to the college's investigative branch.