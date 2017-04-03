One person dead, children rescued after house fire in Nova Scotia
An RCMP spokesperson said there were three children in the home who were rescued, and were not injured.
One person died in a fire at a residence in South Rawdon April 3
In a statement, an RCMP spokesperson said there were also three children in the home who were rescued. The children, ages unknown, were unhurt.
The scene is currently under investigation.
Firefighters from Rawdon and Brooklyn were on scene, as were RCMP members.
The fire is under control and appeared to be contained to an outbuilding, but that hasn’t been confirmed by police or firefighters at this time.
More to come.
