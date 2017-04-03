News / Halifax

One person dead, children rescued after house fire in Nova Scotia

An RCMP spokesperson said there were three children in the home who were rescued, and were not injured.

Fire fighters attend to a scene in South Rawdon where one person has been confirmed dead. Three children were rescued according to the RCMP.

One person died in a fire at a residence in South Rawdon April 3

The scene is currently under investigation.

Firefighters from Rawdon and Brooklyn were on scene, as were RCMP members.

The fire is under control and appeared to be contained to an outbuilding, but that hasn’t been confirmed by police or firefighters at this time.

More to come.

