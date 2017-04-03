Spring is coming for Halifax, just not yet

Spring is coming, but don’t put your winter clothes away just yet, says Environment Canada.

With about seven centimetres of snow falling Sunday in Halifax and more coming Tuesday night into Wednesday, it seems winter isn’t over.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud said all Atlantic provinces have been affected by a delayed spring.

“It’s been worse in parts of Nova Scotia, outside of Halifax,” said Robichaud in an interview on Monday. “Newfoundland is a whole other thing.”

Early Monday morning, Newfoundland was hit with a blizzard cancelling schools and colleges in the St. John’s area.

The end of this week we will start to see more spring-like weather, said Robichaud.

“Later this week will feel more like spring, with a little more rain and more seasonal temperatures.”

After snow and rain on Wednesday, highs are supposed to be above 5 C the rest of the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast said there is a 60 per cent chance of precipitation on Friday.

Tuesday is supposed to be 7 C but that’s not usual for April, said Robichaud.

“That’s normal temperatures for this time of year, much more mild.”

Robichaud warns that warmer weather now might not mean you should change your winter tires.