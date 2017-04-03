Syrian refugees cook, deliver food for Halifax shelters to give thanks

HALIFAX — A group of Syrian refugees is cooking meals on weekends for Halifax shelters as a way of giving back to the community.

Mohammad Al Jokhadar says the idea was thought up by a friend after a Syrian refugee family in Halifax was harassed in an attack that included racial insults and spitting.

He says they're trying to balance the negativity "with a little bit of positivity to counteract the effect."

Eight out of 10 members of the Syrian Thanksgiving Group of Nova Scotia are Syrian refugees.

On Sunday, several families came together to cook Syrian foods and then delivered them to Adsum for Women and Children, Herring Cove Apartments, Metro Turning Point, Phoenix House and Phoenix Youth Shelter.

Al Jokhadar says a lot of his Syrian refugee friends come from refugee camps, where they experienced extreme poverty.