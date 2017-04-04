Father kicked out of courtroom at Christopher Garnier's bail revocation hearing in Halifax

The father of the Halifax man accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell in 2015 was kicked out of the courtroom at a bail revocation hearing in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Christopher Calvin Garnier, 29, appeared in court to face three counts of breaching his bail conditions.

Garnier was granted bail in December and put under 24-hour house arrest with several strict conditions. One of these conditions was that he present himself at the door of his residence when police call.

Police say Garnier failed to do so after they made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact him on Feb. 17 and 18 at the two locations he was allowed to reside – one in Bedford and the other in Millville, outside of Sydney. He was re-arrested on Feb. 19, and has been in custody since.

Crown attorneys Christine Driscoll and Carla Ball were in court arguing to have Garnier's bail revoked, with Justice Peter Rosinski presiding over the hearing scheduled for two days this week.

"Hey Chris, love you," family members sitting in the gallery called as Garnier entered the courtroom.

He exchanged smiles with them, mouthed a few unintelligible words to his girlfriend and shook hands with lawyer, Joel Pink.

Campbell's relatives were also present during court.

A publication ban covers all testimony from the hearing to protect Garnier's right to a fair trial.

A Cape Breton Regional police officer testified at the hearing, along with a Halifax Regional police officer.

The court also heard from Garnier's uncle, stepmother and girlfriend.

During a brief break, his father, Vince Garnier was visibly upset and exchanging loud words with Pink outside the courtroom, who was trying to calm him down.

Vince was also later kicked out of the courtroom by the judge, after a sheriff believed he was attempting to communicate with his wife while she was testifying.

Christopher Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of 36-year-old Campbell.

It’s believed the two met at the Alehouse pub in downtown Halifax, where they kissed and left together on Sept. 11.

A confession in an affidavit filed by police alleged that Garnier told investigators he punched Campbell several times in the face and strangled her, until he "heard her last gasp."

Campbell's body was discovered on Sept. 16 near an overpass that leads to the Macdonald Bridge, after she failed to show up for work. Campbell had served as a police constable in Truro for six years, after serving 10 years as a volunteer firefighter in her hometown, Stellarton.

Police believed they saw Garnier on surveillance tape leaving an address on McCully Street rolling her body in a green bin down Agricola Street, in his barefeet.

His trial is set for November.