Police in Halifax warning about telephone scammers posing as RCMP and bank reps

Police in Halifax are reminding people to think twice before reacting to phone calls.

RCMP nor financial institutions would never ask to access your account over the phone, said the RCMP in a news release Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Lower Sackville RCMP got a complaint after a 64-year-old woman received a call from a man claiming to be an RCMP officer. He told her he was investigating a theft at her financial institution and needed her help. The man said that he would deposit money into her account.

She allowed the man access to her computer where he appeared to transfer $4,000 to her account. The man told her to wire $1,000 to someone in China, and then she received another call and sent more money to China.

The victim lost about $2,000 from these telephone calls.

In a second complaint received on Sunday, a 77-year-old man got a call from someone claiming to be from his financial institution. The man was told the RCMP would deposit money into his account. The man sent the money orders. He lost more than $5,000.