'Unlike anything you’ve ever seen before:' Neptune Theatre's production of Once opens in Halifax this week

Even if you’ve seen the movie Once, Neptune Theatre’s artistic director says you can expect something different from the theatre’s production of the musical.

Neptune Theatre is the first regional theatre in Canada to produce Once, a musical about a Dublin musician (“Guy”) who meets a Czech woman (“Girl”), starting this Friday. She takes an interest in his music and encourages him to pursue it, though he is about to give up.

The play features Peter Deiwick as Guy and Amanda LeBlanc as Girl. The musical features a cast of fifteen people singing, dancing, acting and playing instruments – often at the same time. Based on the 2007 Irish indie film of the same name, Once debuted to Broadway in 2011. The Broadway show has won eight Tony Awards and a Grammy.

George Pothitos, the musical’s artistic director, said it was a challenge for everyone to sing, dance, act and play instruments at the same time. This cast, many new to Neptune Theatre, have brought a warmth and tenderness to the show that still moves him, he said.

“For 15 people, they really unite well,” said Pothitos. “They have certainly brought their personality to it, they have brought their musicianship to it to create this fantastic piece.”

If people have seen Once as a movie, Pothitos said Neptune’s show still has something new to offer.

“I would say to people who have seen the movie, come expecting something different but with the same music and see what happens,” he said.

The musical’s set is a working bar, where audience members can buy a drink during the pre-show as the cast gives an impromptu musical performance. Their instruments include guitars, accordions, violins, and a cello.

“There’s this sort of kitchen party aspect of the show at the beginning. The audience is almost part of the show,” said Laura Caswell, Once’s movement coach.

“I would say this is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” said Caswell. “If you like folk music, you will never have seen folk music with 15 people playing all these instruments. If you like, orchestra, symphony, you will never have seen so many instruments playing this kind of folk music.”

She even thinks it might resonate with people who aren’t so keen on musicals.

“The music is more folk rock than your standard musical theatre, so if someone hates musical theatre, they might actually enjoy the music in this one,” she said.

As movement director, Caswell uses the original choreographer’s as a template and makes it her own.

“The biggest challenge was dancing with the instruments,” she said.

The most difficult instrument to dance with was a cello, played by Jon-Alex MacFarlane, who plays the bank manager who helps the couple achieve their musical dreams. Caswell said they created special harness to allow him to stand up and dance with the cello.

MacFarlane has also been part of Once’s all-Canadian Toronto cast and the first United States National tour of the show. He said that each cast gives the musical a bit of a different feel.

“That’s the one thing about this show: everyone makes it their own. They’re not the same at all, ever,” said MacFarlane.

Neptune’s cast has given it a Maritime flavor, he believes, because music is such an ingrained part of Maritime culture.

“It’s one of those stories that will touch everyone, anyone who’s ever had a passion, had a love, but just always thought it wasn’t possible in their lives – be it love, be it art, anything like that – this show speaks to that,” said MacFarlane.