Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested

One person has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was pinned under a vehicle at a Nova Scotia high school on Tuesday.
Just after 2 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP say the boy was trapped under the front of a vehicle in the parking lot of Avon View High School in Windsor.
Police say the boy was airlifted to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight with serious injuries.
The driver, whose age and gender were not disclosed, was arrested, and police say the investigation continues.