Nova Scotia ATV driver seriously injured after collision with car
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a collision between an ATV and a car Monday night.
In a news release, RCMP say the ATV driver, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was driving in the same direction as the car on Highway 308 in Tusket, near Yarmouth, at about 5:45 p.m. They say he tried to pass the car while it was making a left turn.
When police got to the scene, they said the 19-year-old man driving the ATV was "unconscious, injured and laying on the road." He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the car had minor cuts and scrathes.