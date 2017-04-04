Nova Scotia ATV driver seriously injured after collision with car

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a collision between an ATV and a car Monday night.

In a news release, RCMP say the ATV driver, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was driving in the same direction as the car on Highway 308 in Tusket, near Yarmouth, at about 5:45 p.m. They say he tried to pass the car while it was making a left turn.

When police got to the scene, they said the 19-year-old man driving the ATV was "unconscious, injured and laying on the road." He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.