Police looking for two people after hit and run in Halifax

Police are looking for two people after a hit and run around Duffus Street and Novalea Drive in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they got a report at 2:06 p.m. that a red Mazda 3 travelling north on Novalea Drive turned right onto Duffus Street, lost control, hit a cab, and then hit three parked cars in the Lawton’s parking lot.

Pat McGowan is the cab driver that was hit first. He said he was stopped at the light when the car came around the corner.

“Buddy made a wide right turn and creamed me,” said McGowan.

Witnesses at the scene told Metro the Mazda then came over the curb hit a parked car, pulled underneath a jeep, then tried to back out.

“He tried to pull out, but ripped the front of his car off and the wheels were flat,” said one witness, who asked not to be named. “That pretty much stopped him from doing that.”

The male driver and male passenger then walked away from the scene, and once they were around the corner they started to run, said the witness.

McGowan said he told bystanders to follow the driver and passenger.

“I told the bystanders to follow them and not to let them get away,” he said.