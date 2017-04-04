Mini-me: Public invited to have faces scanned as 3D national art project stops in Halifax

Anyone who’s thought they might look good as a statue has their chance to make that a reality this week as part of a travelling national art project.

3DCanada, a collaboration between the Simons retail chain and celebrated novelist and artist Douglas Coupland, stops in Halifax on Wednesday afternoon at the new Discovery Centre.

Coupland is travelling across the country to scan the faces of Canadians and give each participant their own 3D-printed bust of their face, according to a press release.

The final 3DCanada project will be a sculpture made of thousands of 3D printed faces of Canadians by Coupland, and will go in a future Simons store.

The 3DCanada website says the crowd-sourced art project is a national portrait of Canadians in the country’s 150th year that will present a glimpse of what a group portrait can look like in 21st century.

Those interested in participating can attend the free open public scanning event with Douglas Coupland from 3-8 p.m. in the Discovery Centre’s Innovation Lab on a first come, first served basis for up to 100 scans.

The busts will be about five centimetres tall, and weigh 10 grams.

The Halifax event is the final stop in the project, which began in 2015 and includes residents from cities like Quebec City, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver, Mississauga, Ottawa, Calgary and Yellowknife.