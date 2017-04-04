Used cell phones provide 'a lifeline' for Halifax homeless and insecurely housed

Instead of tossing or recycling that old cell phone after your latest hardware upgrade, Heather Nicholson hopes you’ll consider donating it to someone in need.

Nicholson works with Mobile Outreach Street Health (MOSH), which provides primary health care to people who are homeless, insecurely housed, street-involved or underserved in Halifax.

She said they regularly get requests for people looking for cell phones and always need donated phones of any type, including older flip phones.

Any phone that still has a charger and uses a SIM card is acceptable.

“It is for many a lifeline…Not everybody is housed securely and has landlines, and the cost of a landline is not that affordable,” Nicholson said.

“People are mobile. They’re on the street, they might be couch surfing, they might be in and out of shelters. They need their phone to go with them. They need to be contacted for medical appointments. They need it for safety.”

The lack of payphones in the city also makes it challenging for anyone who doesn’t have access to a cell phone. In addition, Nicholson said people can use them to connect with family and friends at free wifi spots if they can't make calls.

“The cost of a new phone is prohibitive. SIM cards are usually affordable for many, but access to the phones themselves are the barrier,” Nicholson said. “Having them (phones) donated helps us provide a lifeline to those who come to us looking for one.”

On Tuesday afternoon James and his girlfriend Carol sat side by side on a busy downtown street corner collecting change for food.

Friendly, chatty and open about their struggles, the couple decided last week that it was no longer safe for Carol to be without a cell phone after a man kept hassling her.

“We are not living on the street per se, we are just kind of in a rough place right now…If she has any issues or feels threatened or anything she can now reach out and get in touch with somebody so she can feel safer,” James said.

“It’s not exactly the nicest world that we live in.”

The pair were happy to learn organizations like MOSH were collecting used cell phones to give to those in need.

“I stood out here and made enough to get the phone and enough to put some time on it literally just last week. Phones really are expensive,” Carol said.

“I think it’s a great idea for people to give out donated phones, especially for people with children and who are on disability and young women. It helps keep them safe.”

Where to donate: