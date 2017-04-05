Looking ahead: 3D-printed Haligonians become part of national art project

The faces of a hundred Haligonians will join those of about 2,000 other Canadians as part of artist and author Douglas Coupland's crowdsourced, 3D-printed art project, 3DCanada.

On Wednesday afternoon and evening at the Discovery Centre, people of all ages lined up to be scanned, meet Coupland and take home a five-centimetre tall plastic bust of themselves. Every person scanned will be part of a sculpture that will give a glimpse of Canadians in the 21st century.

Kelly Krawchuck heard about 3DCanada earlier Wednesday and she thinks it’s going to be cool to be one of the people representing Canada in the display.

“I took time off work and came down to get 3D printed by Douglas Coupland because I couldn’t believe that that was happening,” she said.

Kendall Shaw and his 10-year-old son Duncan were visiting the Discovery Centre when they came across the event.

“We stumbled upon this and it seemed like a neat idea and we wanted to be a part of it,” said Shaw.

Duncan has seen 3D printers on TV and he was excited to get himself 3D printed.

Halifax is the ninth and final stop on Coupland’s cross-country tour with the project partnered with Simons, a clothing retailer based in Quebec City. The other stops have been Quebec City, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver, Mississauga, Ottawa, Calgary and Yellowknife.

As the tour draws to a close, Coupland said he’s going to miss this whole experience when it’s over. People are beautiful, he says, and he remembers all of them.

“I’ve learned that my memory is actually better than I thought,” said Coupland. “I remember printing out heads that we scanned a year ago, and I remember every single person, not their name, but I remember that they were wearing green, they were nice and they were with their sister.”

Coupland began 3D printing when one of his friends told him he could create one his sculptures, a large-scale model, at half the price if he got a 3D printer. After he had the 3D printer in his studio, he began to scan people that came through his studio.

Peter Simons from the Simons stores took interest in the 3D printer on a visit to Coupland’s studio. Together, they came up with the idea that became 3DCanada, their vision of portraits in the 21st century.

Coupland said he enjoys bringing this technology to people who have never seen it before, especially kids.

“You know those photos you see of people in the 1940s of people looking at the TV set in the window for the first time like, ‘Oh, what’s that?’” said Coupland. “With most people here this is the first time that they’ve seen the (3D) scanning and printing,”

Even though the scanning is done, the sculpture probably won’t be finished until next year, he said. There’s still a lot of work ahead of him.

The busts will be printed in various sizes, painted and distorted in different ways. The finished sculpture will be on a square six-metre platform in the Yorkdale Simons store in Toronto.